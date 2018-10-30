‘Bad Lip Reading’ is back with a baseball edition, and the Royals are part of the fun

Royals manager Ned Yost grilled an umpire about being carded. Third-base coach Mike Jirschele admitted to smashing a window at a fire station. Catcher Salvador Perez made some sort of odd noise while running the bases.
None of these things actually happened, but they were how the folks at “Bad Lip Reading” interpreted what those Royals personnel were saying in the latest edition of their sports-related videos.
There was also a shot of Mike Moustakas from his time with the Royals this season and Rosell Herrera.
The bigger laughs come from non-Royals players in the collection of clips from the 2018 seasons, and the video is amusing.
Take a look:
