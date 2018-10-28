Royals’ Salvador Perez on being chosen starting catcher for All-Star team

The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez talks about being selected starting catcher for the 2017 All-Star Game, with his son, Johan, at his side.
By
Up Next
The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez talks about being selected starting catcher for the 2017 All-Star Game, with his son, Johan, at his side.
By
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Take a look at photos, videos from Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s wedding

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 28, 2018 04:57 PM

Nearly three years ago, Royals catcher Salvador Perez was celebrating after being named the World Series MVP after his team dispatched of the Mets in the Fall Classic.

This past weekend, Perez was celebrating something bigger: his wedding.

Perez and his fiancee Maria Gabriela tied the knot in front of family and friends, including some teammates from that World Series team: Danny Duffy, Alcides Escobar and Eric Hosmer.

Hosmer, who is now with the San Diego Padres, shared some photos and videos from the blessed event (use the arrows to scroll through the two videos and two photos):

This is from an Escobar Instagram story:

Here is a photo from Perez’s Instagram story:

A Royals fan got this screenshot of Hosmer’s Instagram post:

  Comments  