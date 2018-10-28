Take a look at photos, videos from Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s wedding

Nearly three years ago, Royals catcher Salvador Perez was celebrating after being named the World Series MVP after his team dispatched of the Mets in the Fall Classic.
This past weekend, Perez was celebrating something bigger: his wedding.
Perez and his fiancee Maria Gabriela tied the knot in front of family and friends, including some teammates from that World Series team: Danny Duffy, Alcides Escobar and Eric Hosmer.
Hosmer, who is now with the San Diego Padres, shared some photos and videos from the blessed event (use the arrows to scroll through the two videos and two photos):
This is from an Escobar Instagram story:
Here is a photo from Perez’s Instagram story:
A Royals fan got this screenshot of Hosmer’s Instagram post:
