Dayton Moore on why he is ‘still pulling’ for former Royals who are in the playoffs

When the Major League Baseball playoffs started, many Royals fans proclaimed their support for the Milwaukee Brewers because of the ex-Royal factor.
Former Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain signed with the Brewers as a free agent last winter and the Royals traded third baseman Mike Moustakas to Milwaukee in the summer. They were stars of the Royals’ 2015 World Series championship team, so it’s no surprise that Kansas Citians would want the duo to succeed.
Count Royals general manager Dayton Moore among those who want good things for his former players.
“I think when they all started the playoffs, we sent them a text and just wished them well and told them we were proud of them,” Moore said Thursday at his end-of-the-season news conference at Kauffman Stadium.
Four other members of the 2015 World Series championship team were in the playoffs this year: Closer Wade Davis and catcher Drew Butera (Rockies), infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist (Cubs) and relief pitcher Ryan Madson (Dodgers).
But no team has as much of a Kansas City influence as Milwaukee, which filled nearly a quarter of its playoff roster with former Royals. In addition to Cain and Moustakas, the Brewers have ex-KC pitchers Joakim Soria and Jeremy Jeffress, and catchers Erik Kratz and Manny Piña.
The heroes of 2015 have had some key moments for Milwaukee. Moustakas delivered a game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the Brewers’ division series against the Rockies. Cain had a big hit when Milwaukee beat the Cubs in Game 163 to clinch the National League Central title.
While Moore’s goal is getting the Royals back in contention, he is happy to see Moose and Cain play in their third postseason.
“It’s been fun to watch them compete,” Moore said. “That’s what it’s all about. You get an opportunity to play this game and it’s a short window and you want every player that you’ve been a part of to be able to maximize the opportunity in this game. To see those guys be able to play in the postseason and to do well, that’s been very exciting and we’re still pulling for them.”
