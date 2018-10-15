Patriots players had high praise for Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs

The Patriots came away with the 43-40 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday night, and a number of New England players talked about the Chiefs and how well they played in the game.
Here are excerpts from a transcription of postgame comments from New England players that were on the team’s website:
Quarterback Tom Brady was asked: “What did you think of Patrick Mahomes, his ability to throw the ball down the field and make big plays like he did in this football game?”
Brady: “Yeah, he made some big ones. He made a lot of big ones — the one at the end to Tyreek (Hill) was a great throw, and he had some other great throws. So tough to slow those guys down. They’ve been scoring a lot of points all year. They’re going to be pretty tough to stop, so glad we had our last shot and glad we took advantage of it.”
Cornerback Stephone Gilmore on his impressions of Mahomes: “He’s a great quarterback. He made some big throws. He got it to everybody on the field and he’s a great quarterback.”
Gilmore on Hill’s speed: “Fast. I’ve never seen anyone that fast before. Fast, fastest guy I’ve ever covered.”
Cornerback Jason McCourty on Mahomes: “He is going to be special. We are looking at a rookie quarterback who goes out in the first half of the game throws two picks, and did not blink at all. He came out and played his game and was able to get on the edge a few times, make big plays and we knew as a defense if we could limit those big plays, that would give us the best chance of not letting the ball go over our head. He was everything we saw in film.”
Coach Bill Belichick on the challenge of facing the Chiefs offense, which can make big plays with Mahomes and Hill: “Yeah, he did that. He made some. We made some. But Hill’s such an explosive player. Obviously, we knew that going in and we saw it firsthand.”
Defensive back Duron Harmon on the Chiefs’ last touchdown, the 75-yard pass from Mahomes to Hill: “He’s by far the fastest person that I’ve ever came in contact with. That’s what he is. He’s a great athlete and he’s fast. If he gets anybody in that position, more than likely he’s going to be gone. I still have to find a way to do something, to try and get him down, to force him to the sideline. I’ve got to give my defense a chance to live to see another play, and I wasn’t able to do that right there.”
Defensive back Devin McCourty on Mahomes and Hill: “He is a good player. We just have to do a better job on getting on guys; especially surrounding Tyreek Hill, he is unbelievably fast. It was tough at times when we had leverage on him then he just ran full speed the other way. Those plays are when we want to run down, tackle and make a play but Hill is a tough guy to run down.”
