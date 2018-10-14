Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty as Hunt enters the end zone in the third quarter to score off a long pass by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

‘Nothing to be ashamed about.’ Chiefs fans remain upbeat despite loss to Patriots

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 14, 2018 10:50 PM

Well, it looks like Norm Macdonald was wrong.

The Chiefs aren’t going to finish unbeaten this season. New England beat Kansas City 43-40 on “Sunday Night Football,” and the Chiefs lost their first game of the season.

The Chiefs trailed 24-9 at the half, but rallied to take a second-half lead in a back-and-forth game.

Alas, the Patriots kicked a field goal at the final gun to win the game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Despite the defeat, many Chiefs fans remained upbeat.

Here is a sample of what people were saying:



