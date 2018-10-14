‘Nothing to be ashamed about.’ Chiefs fans remain upbeat despite loss to Patriots

Well, it looks like Norm Macdonald was wrong.
The Chiefs aren’t going to finish unbeaten this season. New England beat Kansas City 43-40 on “Sunday Night Football,” and the Chiefs lost their first game of the season.
The Chiefs trailed 24-9 at the half, but rallied to take a second-half lead in a back-and-forth game.
Alas, the Patriots kicked a field goal at the final gun to win the game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Despite the defeat, many Chiefs fans remained upbeat.
Here is a sample of what people were saying:
