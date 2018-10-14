Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes directs the offensive line during the first quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes directs the offensive line during the first quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes directs the offensive line during the first quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Watch Patrick Mahomes’ no-look pass to Travis Kelce against Patriots

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 14, 2018 08:45 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes probably wishes he could have a few passes back from the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

Mahomes overthrew a couple of open receivers during the opening quarter of the “Sunday Night Football” game at Gillette Stadium.

However, Mahomes completed a nice pass to tight end Travis Kelce, and Mahomes wasn’t even looking at Kelce.

It happened on the Chiefs’ first drive as Mahomes and Kelce connected on a 17-yard reception. Mahomes was looking left and threw the ball over the middle.

Watch:

  Comments  