Watch Patrick Mahomes’ no-look pass to Travis Kelce against Patriots

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes probably wishes he could have a few passes back from the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
Mahomes overthrew a couple of open receivers during the opening quarter of the “Sunday Night Football” game at Gillette Stadium.
However, Mahomes completed a nice pass to tight end Travis Kelce, and Mahomes wasn’t even looking at Kelce.
It happened on the Chiefs’ first drive as Mahomes and Kelce connected on a 17-yard reception. Mahomes was looking left and threw the ball over the middle.
