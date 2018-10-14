Chiefs’ Breeland Speaks let go of Tom Brady, who then ran for a touchdown

Was this a result of the penalties being called on defensive players for hitting quarterbacks? Or did the Chiefs’ Breeland Speaks lose his focus or possibly lose his balance?
Whatever the case, Speaks was left shaking his head during the fourth quarter of the “Sunday Night Football” game against the New England Patriots.
The Chiefs led 33-30 in the fourth quarter and New England faced a third-and-goal play from the Kansas City 4-yard line. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady dropped back to pass and Speaks managed to grab Brady. It appeared that a sack was coming when something odd happened.
Speaks let go of Brady.
Brady took advantage of the mistake and ran for a touchdown that gave the Patriots a 37-33 lead.
Take a look:
