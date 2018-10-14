New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa AP Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa AP Photo
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Breeland Speaks let go of Tom Brady, who then ran for a touchdown

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 14, 2018 10:28 PM

Was this a result of the penalties being called on defensive players for hitting quarterbacks? Or did the Chiefs’ Breeland Speaks lose his focus or possibly lose his balance?

Whatever the case, Speaks was left shaking his head during the fourth quarter of the “Sunday Night Football” game against the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs led 33-30 in the fourth quarter and New England faced a third-and-goal play from the Kansas City 4-yard line. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady dropped back to pass and Speaks managed to grab Brady. It appeared that a sack was coming when something odd happened.

Speaks let go of Brady.

Brady took advantage of the mistake and ran for a touchdown that gave the Patriots a 37-33 lead.

Take a look:

  Comments  