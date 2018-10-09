The Royals will have a new in-game host for the 2019 season

A familiar face at Royals games won’t be at Kauffman Stadium next year.
Danaya Roller, who worked as the emcee for the Royals, announced before the season ended that she was not returning. Roller was known to Kansas City fans for her work as am emcee and the host of the “Countdown to Game Time” show.
Roller had been with the Royals for nine years, including the last eight as the in-game host. The Royals said Roller, who is a choir director in the Liberty School District, cited family and job obligations as the reasons for stepping down.
She tweeted this late in August: “Royals fans, I’m officially ending my time as the Royals Emcee! Thank you so much for 9 seasons of energy and fun! This job has been a dream, and it’s because Kansas City Fans are the best in baseball! #RaisedRoyal”
The Royals are looking for a replacement. Here is the job summary via Teamworkonline.com: “To communicate promotional messages and/or content in a fun, creative, and innovative way that enhances the fan, sponsor, and team experience.”
Some of the qualifications from that job posting include:
- Enjoys and demonstrates a passion for being a part of the Royals organization and for the sport of baseball
- Competent knowledge of baseball and the Royals organization
- Possesses a great voice that commands attention and delivers messages with impact
- Brings on-going creativity to the role by constantly searching for ways to reinvent themselves while staying within the framework of their character
- Possesses the intelligence necessary to comprehend scripts and adapt quickly to changes
- Possesses a personality that engages and promotes interaction with fans
The deadline to apply is Nov. 3 and you can find more information here.
