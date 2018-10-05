Jaguars coach Doug Marrone: Chiefs defense ‘doesn’t get enough credit’

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone knows all about the Chiefs’ defensive statistics, but he thinks those ugly numbers should come with a caveat.
Heading into Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, the Chiefs are last in yards allowed per game and 25th in points allowed, but Marrone told reporters earlier this week that Kansas City’s defense is better than some may think.
And that goes beyond the surprisingly effective third-down defense.
“Defensively, you look at the stats, obviously they’re unbelievable on third down, right? But I think when you look at all the yardage and everything, a lot of it is they have a lead for most of their games,” Marrone said. “You’re just preventing touchdowns and getting some yardage, but at the end of the day, you come out with the win. I don’t think their defense gets enough credit what they can do.
“I think they’re really good up front. I don’t know, (Dee) Ford obviously has the groin (injury), but both him and the other outside backer are excellent football players. They push the quarterback, the pocket in the middle. They get strip sacks, they get turnovers, their linebackers are downhill, knock the crap out of you and the secondary has done a nice job.”
Marrone also talked about another obstacle for his offense, which is ranked 15th in yards per game and 22nd in scoring: Sunday’s game is at Arrowhead Stadium.
“Defensively like I said, those guys are doing a nice job, but now we’ve got to step in up,” Marrone said. “And you guys keep missing it: In a hostile environment. I’ve been there a bunch. It is a tough place to play.”
Marrone was asked if his offense would need to switch up things on offense because former Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne is now with the Chiefs.
“I don’t think there’s going to be a lot going, because it’s going to be so damn loud, we’re all going to have to be on the same page,” Marrone said. “I don’t think a lot of people will be able to hear a lot of things when you go there.
“That’s the one thing about Kansas City. It’s probably the loudest place I’ve ever been.”
Here is that Marrone news conference:
Comments