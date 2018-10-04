This Patrick Mahomes/Kermit the Frog mash-up video was inevitable, right?

And so here we are.
A month into the NFL season and one of the biggest story lines this week has been about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ... voice.
Mahomes brought it up in an interview Monday with ESPN, and it’s been a hot topic.
The Star’s Vahe Gregorian talked with Chiefs players and coach Andy Reid about Mahomes’ unique voice for this wonderful column, and Vahe offered his own interpretation, saying Mahomes sounds like Bert from Sesame Street.
Many people have likened Mahomes’ voice to Kermit the Frog, another alum of Sesame Street. This is a popular opinion, so it should be no surprise that someone made a video of Kermit with Mahomes’ voice.
It’s from a man named Brandon Cobb, who goes by Cobbzworldview:
