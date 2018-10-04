How we got the shot: Patrick Mahomes’ left-handed pass

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed football fans Monday night when he completed a pass throwing left-handed. Learn how the photo was made.
MoDOT creates clever graphic that plays off Patrick Mahomes’ left-handed pass

By Pete Grathoff

October 04, 2018 09:53 AM

Here is another way of telling that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ left-handed pass was something special.

The Missouri Department of Transportation made a fun graphic that plays off the throw.

Mahomes completed the lefty pass during the Chiefs’ 27-23 win Monday night over the Broncos in Denver. Two days later, MoDOT made a fun graphic that reminds people to pass on the left* and shared it on Twitter.

*Do people really not get that concept?

Please take note of the colors of the two cars and the Chiefs stickers on both:

