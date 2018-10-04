MoDOT creates clever graphic that plays off Patrick Mahomes’ left-handed pass

Here is another way of telling that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ left-handed pass was something special.
The Missouri Department of Transportation made a fun graphic that plays off the throw.
Mahomes completed the lefty pass during the Chiefs’ 27-23 win Monday night over the Broncos in Denver. Two days later, MoDOT made a fun graphic that reminds people to pass on the left* and shared it on Twitter.
*Do people really not get that concept?
Please take note of the colors of the two cars and the Chiefs stickers on both:
Comments