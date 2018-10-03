At least Cutler’s pass wasn’t intercepted.
For Pete's Sake

This compilation of NFL quarterbacks throwing terrible left-handed passes is funny

By Pete Grathoff

October 03, 2018 12:36 PM

Well, you know this is going on the Chiefs’ 2018 highlight film.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ left-handed completion on Monday night in Denver set the sports world abuzz. Even Royals pitcher Danny Duffy chimed in with a single-word tweet: “Southpaw.”

Many fans said they had not seen a quarterback try a throw with their off-hand, but it’s happened in recent years with Eli Manning, Jay Cutler, Teddy Bridgewater and others.

Kyle Brandt of “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network talked about Mahomes’ left-handed pass on Wednesday morning and the network showed a compilation of quarterbacks failing when trying such passes.

It’s pretty funny:

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt wonders if quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a magician after defeating the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Denver on October 1, 2018.

