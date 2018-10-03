This compilation of NFL quarterbacks throwing terrible left-handed passes is funny

Well, you know this is going on the Chiefs’ 2018 highlight film.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ left-handed completion on Monday night in Denver set the sports world abuzz. Even Royals pitcher Danny Duffy chimed in with a single-word tweet: “Southpaw.”
Many fans said they had not seen a quarterback try a throw with their off-hand, but it’s happened in recent years with Eli Manning, Jay Cutler, Teddy Bridgewater and others.
Kyle Brandt of “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network talked about Mahomes’ left-handed pass on Wednesday morning and the network showed a compilation of quarterbacks failing when trying such passes.
It’s pretty funny:
Comments