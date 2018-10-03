Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes was trending worldwide on Twitter after Monday’s win in Denver

Patrick Mahomes’ performance in Monday night’s 27-23 win over the Broncos certainly had Chiefs fans buzzing. But he wasn’t a hot topic only in Kansas City.
Mahomes’ name was also trending globally.
According to Trends 24, Mahomes’ name was in the top 10 Twitter trends around world during a six-hour period on Monday night/Tuesday morning. Here is the breakdown:
10 p.m.: Mahomes trending fourth in the world behind VOTEM NO CIRO, #LaVozArgentina and #RocaAFazenda. (As near as I can tell, Ciro is a Brazilian politician and the next two are reality TV shows)
11 p.m.: Mahomes is third behind #RocaAFazenda and VOTEM NO CIRO.
Midnight: Mahomes is second behind #RocaAFazenda.
1 a.m.: Mahomes dropped to third behind #RocaAFazenda and #GandhiJayanti
2 a.m.: Mahomes is fourth
3 a.m.: Mahomes falls to sixth
4 a.m.: Mahomes is seventh
In the United States, either Mahomes or Patrick Mahomes was trending No. 1 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Twitter.
It wasn’t just Twitter. Mahomes’ name was the most searched term on Google trends in the United States on Monday.
Google showed that Mahomes was searched more than 2 million times on Monday, the most in the United States. No. 2? Cardi B at more than 500,000 searches. Applebees and Tesla stock were next at 200,000 or more searches.
It seems fair to say that Mahomes is making an impact beyond Kansas City.
