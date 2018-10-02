Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to Monday Night Football win over Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled his way to lead to the team in a 27-23 win against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football at Mile High Stadium in Denver on October 1, 2018.
Patrick Mahomes had same reaction as Chiefs fans to Case Keenum’s overthrown pass

By Pete Grathoff

October 02, 2018 02:30 PM

For a split-second, Chiefs fans everywhere had a sick feeling in their stomach.

After watching the Chiefs rally from a 10-point deficit to take a 27-23 lead in Denver, the Broncos were driving in the waning seconds of Monday’s game.

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum launched a pass down the sideline toward Demaryius Thomas, who was wide open and had a clear path to the end zone.

Keenun’s pass was just a bit high and the Chiefs and their fans breathed a sigh of relief and Kansas City held on for the victory.

The reaction from quarterback Patrick Mahomes was likely shared by Chiefs fans everywhere:

