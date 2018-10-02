Patrick Mahomes had same reaction as Chiefs fans to Case Keenum’s overthrown pass

For a split-second, Chiefs fans everywhere had a sick feeling in their stomach.
After watching the Chiefs rally from a 10-point deficit to take a 27-23 lead in Denver, the Broncos were driving in the waning seconds of Monday’s game.
Broncos quarterback Case Keenum launched a pass down the sideline toward Demaryius Thomas, who was wide open and had a clear path to the end zone.
Keenun’s pass was just a bit high and the Chiefs and their fans breathed a sigh of relief and Kansas City held on for the victory.
The reaction from quarterback Patrick Mahomes was likely shared by Chiefs fans everywhere:
Comments