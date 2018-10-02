Chiefs (mostly) stay in place in the latest NFL power rankings

That game in Mexico City is shaping up to be a doozy.
The Chiefs will play the Rams on “Monday Night Football” on Nov. 19, and those two teams occupy the top spots in the NFL power rankings for the second week in a row.
Los Angeles opened Week 4 by winning a shootout against the Vikings. The Chiefs ended it with a fourth-quarter comeback at Denver.
That’s why the Chiefs remained second behind the Rams in most of the power rankings from national observers.
Here is what people are saying:
Elliot Harrison of NFL.com had the Chiefs at No. 2 again. He wrote: “Superlatives are thrown around far too often in the NFL, especially with quarterbacks, but how can anyone not be amazed at Patrick Mahomes’ performance Monday night? This wasn’t a Tecmo Super Bowl outing, where Mahomes and friends posted crazy numbers. Nope, instead this was a hard-fought AFC West showdown, with the Broncos’ defense being the first unit to get its second viewing of the league’s newest phenom.”
The Chiefs stayed second in Bleacher Report’s rankings. “This isn’t to say that all is well and good in Kansas City,” it wrote. “The defense remains spotty. Were Demaryius Thomas a half-inch taller or Case Keenum a touch more accurate, the Broncos would have stolen this game back.
But Thomas isn’t. Neither is Keenum. And the Chiefs remain undefeated heading into a huge Week 5 showdown at home against the Jaguars.
“Patrick Mahomes is the real deal, folks.”
Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback group bumped the Chiefs from No. 1. It wrote: “The Chiefs did enough to stay perfect, but our panel dropped them a spot after a Monday night road win over a division rival.”
The Chiefs held down the second spot again in USA Today’s rankings. Paul Davis wrote: “The KC BBQ wasn’t quite as spicy Monday with Patrick Mahomes throwing just one TD, but can’t argue with second straight 4-0 start.”
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports put the Chiefs at No. 2 for a second week in a row. He wrote: “Patrick Mahomes looks like he’s going to be the face of the NFL for the next decade. I’m not sure what else can be said about him.”
Mark Maske of the Washington Post put the Chiefs second again. He wrote: “Nothing was easy for Mahomes and the Chiefs on Monday night in Denver. That made what the second-year QB accomplished in pulling out the comeback victory all the more impressive.”
ESPN kept the Chiefs ranked second. It noted: “The Chiefs have relied less on contributions from rookies than any other team.
SB Nation also had the Chiefs at No. 2 for a second week in a row.
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News put the Chiefs second again. He wrote: “Wouldn’t it be super nice if we got a little more out of the Chiefs’ defense soon?’
Comments