Chiefs chant breaks out at Broncos Stadium at Mile High after comeback victory

Chiefs fans probably are heading to work on Tuesday a little groggy but happy.
I wonder what people will be talking about at their jobs? Just kidding, of course. There will be quite a bit of chatter about the Chiefs’ fourth-quarter comeback in Denver to be sure.
Some Chiefs fans will be heading back to Kansas City on Tuesday as they took in the 27-23 victory at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver.
Nick Griffith of Fox 31 captured the scene at the Broncos’ home as Chiefs fans celebrated the victory. He wrote: “Tough to watch for @Broncos Country... #Chiefs fans celebrating post-game at Mile High.”
That chant will be music to the ears of Chiefs fans, who also will be pleased to know that the Broncos tweeted a single emoji with their game recap.
