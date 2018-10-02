Chiefs fans celebrate victory at Mile High Stadium

Chiefs fans stayed long after the final whistle at Mile High Stadium to celebrate the 27-23 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
Chiefs chant breaks out at Broncos Stadium at Mile High after comeback victory

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 02, 2018 08:51 AM

Chiefs fans probably are heading to work on Tuesday a little groggy but happy.

I wonder what people will be talking about at their jobs? Just kidding, of course. There will be quite a bit of chatter about the Chiefs’ fourth-quarter comeback in Denver to be sure.

Some Chiefs fans will be heading back to Kansas City on Tuesday as they took in the 27-23 victory at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver.

Nick Griffith of Fox 31 captured the scene at the Broncos’ home as Chiefs fans celebrated the victory. He wrote: “Tough to watch for @Broncos Country... #Chiefs fans celebrating post-game at Mile High.”

That chant will be music to the ears of Chiefs fans, who also will be pleased to know that the Broncos tweeted a single emoji with their game recap.

