Five things to know about Chiefs’ next opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Chiefs won’t have much time to relish Monday night’s remarkable comeback victory in Denver, because they’ll face another stiff challenge at home Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit.
Jacksonville played in the AFC Championship Game last season and nearly pulled off the upset in New England before a late Patriots rally.
That wasn’t a fluke as the Jaguars, 3-1, look like one of the better teams in the AFC through the first quarter of the NFL season.
I’m providing a quick overview of the next Chiefs’ opponent early in each week, and here are five things to know about the Jaguars. The game is Sunday at noon on CBS.
Fournette’s status
Jaguars coach Doug Marone told NFL.com that running back Leonard Fournette likely won’t play against the Chiefs. Fournette suffered a hamstring injury in the opener and missed the next two games. He returned Sunday and had 11 carries before leaving again because of the hamstring injury.
“It’s probably going back to when he first hurt it,” Marrone told reporters on Monday. “I don’t know how long it will be. We’ll just take it day-by-day.
“It’s the same thing. There’s a thing that is pulling at it. It’s legit. There is something there. We just have to do whatever we can to get that out, whatever that thing is that feels like it catches.”
T.J. Yeldon leads Jacksonville in yards rushing (205) and carries (49), while Corey Grant has carried the ball 12 times for 32 yards.
The defense
The Jaguars defense is ranked first in points allowed (14.0 points per game), yards allowed (259.2 yards per game) and passing defense (164.2 yards per game).
They have allowed a league-low three touchdown passes (tied with the Arizona Cardinals) and have allowed just seven pass plays of 20 yards or more, which is second in the NFL to Washington.
As noted on Jaguars.com, Jacksonville has allowed just four touchdowns this season and not one has come with the Jaguars holding less than a 10-point lead.
The Jaguars defense also recorded this safety on Sunday:
Uneven Blake Bortles
Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles’ quarterback rating by week this season: 67.2 (20-15 win at Giants), 111.0 (31-20 win over Patriots), 72.5 (9-6 loss to Titans) and 114.8 (31-12 win over Jets).
In the win against New York, Bortles, completed 29 of 38 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns and an interception on a deflected pass.
Bortles also has shown he’s not afraid to take off and run with the ball.
Two Jaguars receivers had a good game Sunday. Donte Moncrief had a 67-yard touchdown reception as he blew past a Jets defender:
Dede Westbrook, who caught nine passes for 130 yards against the Jets, showed some elusiveness on that this catch and run:
Penalty problems
The Jaguars have been penalized 35 times, which is tied with the Eagles for the second most in the NFL, trailing the Steelers (42). Jacksonville is second in penalty yards (354) behind Pittsburgh (401).
Jacksonville is also tied with the Lions, Cardinals and Buccaneers for the worst turnover margin in the NFL at minus-4. The Jaguars have turned the ball over seven times, which is tied for the fifth most in the NFL. They have three turnovers and just one interception.
Lambo’s leg
Former Chargers kicker Josh Lambo has made every kick he’s attempted this season: eight field goals and eight extra points. However, just two of the field-goal attempts are from 40 yards or beyond.
Lambo has just one field-goal miss in 14 career games with Jacksonville dating to last season and he’s made 19 straight field-goal attempts.
