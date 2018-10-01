Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 27-23 win over the Broncos on Monday night

The defense did just enough. And Patrick Mahomes, Kareem Hunt and the Chiefs offense got the job done in the fourth quarter.
Add it up and the Chiefs had a 27-23 victory over their AFC West rivals on “Monday Night Football.”
Mahomes made a number of sensational freelance plays in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs improved to 4-0 on the season.
Here are the highlights from the NFL (and if you can’t play this video, click or tap here):
And if you just want to watch the Chiefs’ touchdowns, here they are:
Comments