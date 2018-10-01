Chiefs Monday Night Football warmup for game against Broncos

Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 27-23 win over the Broncos on Monday night

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 01, 2018 11:19 PM

The defense did just enough. And Patrick Mahomes, Kareem Hunt and the Chiefs offense got the job done in the fourth quarter.

Add it up and the Chiefs had a 27-23 victory over their AFC West rivals on “Monday Night Football.”

Mahomes made a number of sensational freelance plays in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs improved to 4-0 on the season.

Here are the highlights from the NFL (and if you can’t play this video, click or tap here):

And if you just want to watch the Chiefs’ touchdowns, here they are:

