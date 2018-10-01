Chiefs leave field after memorable Monday Night Football win in Denver

The Kansas City Chiefs come off the field after memorable 27-23 Monday Night Football victory over the Denver Broncos.
By
The Kansas City Chiefs come off the field after memorable 27-23 Monday Night Football victory over the Denver Broncos.
By
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

‘Legend of Mahomes continues.’ Fans thrilled by Chiefs’ comeback win in Denver

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 01, 2018 10:25 PM

The Chiefs offense was struggling Monday night when quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the unit on the field in the fourth quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Denver led 23-13 and it seemed that Mahomes and the Chiefs were going to suffer their first loss of the season.

Instead, Mahomes led a pair of touchdown-scoring drives, making plays on the fly (including a remarkable left-handed throw) and the Chiefs came away with a 27-23 victory.

If there was a ton of hype surrounding Mahomes entering the game, it only sky-rocketed on Monday night.

Here is what Chiefs fans were saying:

