Should Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt have been penalized for running over Broncos defender?

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 01, 2018 08:28 PM

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt showed off his power and speed on a first-quarter catch and run.

Hunt took a pass and sped down the sideline. After eluding a pair of would-be tacklers, Hunt trucked Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

It was a 27-yard gain and helped set up a Chiefs field goal.

There were some viewers who wondered if Hunt should have been called for a penalty since he lowered his helmet and initiated contact, which was supposed to be a penalty this season.

Here is the play:

And this is what people were saying about the potential of a penalty:

