Should Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt have been penalized for running over Broncos defender?

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt showed off his power and speed on a first-quarter catch and run.
Hunt took a pass and sped down the sideline. After eluding a pair of would-be tacklers, Hunt trucked Broncos safety Justin Simmons.
It was a 27-yard gain and helped set up a Chiefs field goal.
There were some viewers who wondered if Hunt should have been called for a penalty since he lowered his helmet and initiated contact, which was supposed to be a penalty this season.
Here is the play:
And this is what people were saying about the potential of a penalty:
