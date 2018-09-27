Lorenzo Cain says playoff experience with Royals will help him and the Brewers

Wednesday was a good day for a number of former Royals players as 11 of them were on teams that clinched a playoff berth.
When the Brewers beat St. Louis 2-1, it meant ex-Royals Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, Joakim Soria, Erik Kratz, Jeremy Jeffress and Manny Piña would all be in the postseason.
Not long after that, the Cubs beat Pittsburgh 7-6 in 10 innings with Terrance Gore scoring the winning run as Chicago locked up a postseason spot. Gore, Ben Zobrist, Mike Montgomery, Jorge De La Rosa and Jesse Chavez are all former Royals who play for Chicago. It’s the fourth straight year that the Cubs will be in the playoffs.
MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM caught up with Cain as the Brewers celebrated at Busch Stadium, and he mentioned making the playoffs with the Royals in 2014 and 2015.
“I know it’s cliche, but like I said, this feeling never gets old,” Cain said. “I got to do it a few times over in KC. I definitely see a lot of similarities between this team and KC.”
Cain was asked if it is valuable to have former Royals with postseason experience on a team that hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2011. Cain said it was.
“I’m big on having a good mix in the clubhouse of younger guys and older guys,” Cain said. “Guys that have done it before and guys that are just getting a chance to experience it for the first time. I just try to rub off on those guys as much as I can just to let them know what I’ve been through as far as postseason.
“At the end of the day, the game doesn’t change. Intensity is through the roof. You might have some nerves, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to go out there and play baseball like you’ve been doing all season.”
So what advice would Cain give his teammates about the playoffs?
“Just be themselves. Don’t put any extra pressure on yourself, don’t go out there trying to do too much,” Cain said. “Believe in the guy behind you and understand that he can get it done.”
Here is the interview:
