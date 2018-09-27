Watch Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi score from third on a ball hit to the pitcher

At one point, it seemed likely the Royals would set a franchise record for losses in a season.
However, with just one win in a season-ending four-game series against the Cleveland Indians, the Royals will avoid matching the 2005 Royals, who lost 106 games.
Sure, that’s a small silver lining, but they Royals have won 18 of their last 30 games, and there have been some encouraging signs. Alex Gordon is batting .275 with eight doubles, three homers and 18 RBIs in 23 games this month. Over the last 30 days, Royals starters have the second-best ERA in the American League at 3.30.
Whit Merrifield is just the fifth player in American League history to have 40 doubles and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Then there is infielder Adalberto Mondesi, who continues to do amazing things on the field. He’s batting .285 with 28 stolen bases and 12 home runs in 71 games.
In the Royals’ 6-1 win Wednesday night in Cincinnati, Mondesi showed off his elite speed. He tripled and scored when Gordon hit a chopper back to the mound. Yep, it was a ball hit back to pitcher Sal Romano. After grabbing the ball, Romano threw to first and Mondesi dashed home and beat the throw from Joey Votto.
When is the last time you’ve seen this?
