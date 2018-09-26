49ers fan raves about first trip to Arrowhead: ‘Why are you KC people so nice?’

As a lifelong 49ers fan who lives in Tulsa, Okla., Greg Peterson couldn’t pass up a chance to see his team play the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
So Peterson, who grew up in San Jose, Calif., made the 275-mile trip to Kansas City. He wore a Jimmy Garoppolo jersey to the game and was pleasantly expected by the reception from Chiefs fans.
Peterson made a point of writing about the experience for Chiefs fans in a Reddit post:
“I drove up from Tulsa for the game this weekend. Everyone was super nice and welcoming. Your city and stadium have an amazing atmosphere, and I will be back, for sure! Even though my team lost, I still had an amazing time. Also, (Patrick) Mahomes is a beast! Thanks again, and good luck to you this season!!”
I reached out to Peterson and asked him to tell me a bit more about the trip. He said the experience at Arrowhead Stadium is one he’ll always remember.
“Our seats were in section 128, row 22,” Peterson wrote. “We were surrounded by Chiefs fans. All of them were super chill, and aside from friendly trash talk... Totally cool with me rocking the same wrong colors.
“But mostly, that stadium is LOUD. I loved the atmosphere and energy that came from the fans. Chiefs gained another fan, even though my heart will always belong to my Niners.”
Even away from Arrowhead, Peterson found Kansas City to be welcoming. After the game, he met up with some people from San Jose and a local named Bill picked up their tab at the bar “just because we were nice.”
Peterson relayed one more story.
“When I showed up to our hotel, the valet couldn’t drive my car since it was a stick,” he wrote. “So I had to park it myself. The desk person told me that the overnight parking fees would be waived, yet I still got charged for it. So I hit them up on the facebooks and they’re refunding the charges. WHY ARE YOU KC PEOPLE SO NICE???”
Peterson isn’t the first opposing fan to have good things to say about visiting Arrowhead Stadium. An Eagles fan had a similar experience a year ago.
