Amazon will have the first all-female broadcast team for NFL games

History will be made during Thursday night’s Rams-Vikings game, and it will have nothing to do with the players on the field.
Amazon announced that Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm will call the game for the streaming service. It will be the first all-female broadcast team for an NFL game as they will handle the play-by-play and commentary.
The duo will call all Thursday games for Amazon.
“NFL fans will hear history made this season — bringing two female announcers together to call an entire NFL game has never been done before,” Greg Hart, vice president of Prime Video, said in a news release. “Our customers around the world love to stream football — we are thrilled to have Andrea and Hannah bring their extensive knowledge of the game to fans on Prime Video.”
Kremer, who is chief correspondent for NFL Network, previously worked on “Sunday Night Football,” and has covered more than 25 Super Bowls.
“Teaming up with Hannah and Amazon for this is truly special,” Kremer said in a news release. “Hannah is a brilliant journalist and she has been a friend for many years. With decades of experience as storytellers, we will be bringing a different voice and viewpoint to covering the game of football.”
Storm, who is host of the “Monday Night Football” airing of “Sports Center” on ESPN. She tweeted: “Excited to partner with @andrea_kremer for Thursday Night Football on @PrimeVideo. Kicking it off with Vikings at Rams on Prime Video this Thursday night! #TNF”
