Chiefs continue to climb power rankings: ‘This Patrick Mahomes kid might be legit.’

The 1972 Dolphins, the only team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl after an unbeaten regular season, probably aren’t feeling nervous these days.
We are three weeks into the NFL season and there are just three teams without a loss: the Chiefs, Rams and Dolphins.
With the Vikings and Jaguars losing this past weekend, it’s no surprise that the Chiefs continued to climb in the latest power rankings. After Week 2, the Chiefs were ranked third or fourth in the NFL, which was a jump from the previous rankings.
In NFL power rankings released Tuesday, the Chiefs again were bumped up after another big win.
Here is where the 3-0 Chiefs stand (you’ll note a trend):
ESPN has the Chiefs at No. 2 behind the Rams. “The Chiefs allow 474 total yards per game, most in the NFL and the most through three games in franchise history,” wrote Joey Koontz.
SB Nation had the Chiefs at No. 2 with the Rams ranked first. They wrote: “So, this Patrick Mahomes kid might be legit. One week after setting an NFL record for the most touchdown passes over the first two starts of a season, Mahomes went one better against the 49ers. His three scoring passes in the first half against San Francisco gave him 13 for the season.
“Never in the history of the league has a quarterback thrown that many touchdown passes over the first three games in a season.
“The Chiefs are an unstoppable buzzsaw offensively.”
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports put the Chiefs second behind the Rams. He also posed an interesting question: “At this moment, if every NFL player became a free agent and every team had a full salary cap to use, who would command the highest contract? Keep in mind that age would be a factor. Is it possible the answer is Patrick Mahomes? It’s only a few starts, but it seems impossible to believe he’s not going to be a star for the next decade or more.”
Elliot Harrison of NFL.com placed the Chiefs behind the Rams, who were No. 1. He praised Mahomes then noted the troubles on the other side of the ball. “At issue for the surging Chiefs is the defense, which allowed another four bills on Sunday,” he wrote. “Go get Earl.” That’s Earl Thomas of the Seattle Seahawks, and coach Andy Reid addressed that talk on Monday.
The Sporting News has the Chiefs ranked No. 2 with the Rams first. “Patrick Mahomes is still in a groove, but the running game and defense issues continues to linger. That doesn’t matter much when the Chiefs are blowing teams out,” Vinnie Iyer wrote.
USA Today also has the Chiefs ranked second behind the Rams. “Patrick Mahomes on pace for record 69 TD passes ... and defense on pace to allow 7,584 yards — over 500 more than any other in history,” Nate Davis wrote.
Mark Maske of the Washington Post continues this trend, putting the Chiefs behind the Rams, who have the top spot. “It’s up to 13 TDs and no interceptions this season for second-year QB Patrick Mahomes. Just take the league MVP vote now and be done with it,” Maske wrote.
SB Nation slotted the Chiefs at No. 2 with the Rams at No. 1. “Patrick Mahomes continues to shine, Sammy Watkins is finally coming along in Kansas City, Justin Houston notched two sacks on Jimmy Garoppolo, and Tyreek Hill remains good for at least one jaw-dropping play on a weekly basis,” Rebecca Toback wrote.
Comments