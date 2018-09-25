Pittsburgh Pirates’ Francisco Cervelli blows a kiss as he celebrates his two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Chicago.
Pirates catcher crushed a home run that damaged a car outside Wrigley Field

September 25, 2018 08:12 AM

Is this a catcher thing?

A year ago, Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit a home run out of Fenway Park and the ball smashed a windshield of a car outside the stadium.

On Monday night, Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli hit a home run that landed on Waveland Avenue outside Wrigley Field. The ball hit a car and left a nasty dent on the hood.

That opened the scoring for the Pirates, who beat the Cubs 5-1.

Here is the home run:

Here is a photo of the car that was hit:

And the person who got the ball tweeted that the car was illegally parked:

