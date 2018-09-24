Philadelphia Flyers unveil new mascot and it is, um, not a fan favorite

My first reaction: who thought this was a good idea?
The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled a new mascot named Gritty on Monday, and it turns out that my response was not uncommon.
Many people made fun of the mascot. Or expressed fear. Or questioned the thinking of the Flyers.
The guess here is that this was not the reaction that the Flyers were expecting.
Here is what Gritty the mascot looks like:
And this merely a sample of what people were sharing on Twitter, including the Pittsburgh Penguins:
