NFL’s Next Gen Stats made this cool visualization of Patrick Mahomes’ crazy TD pass

Be honest. How many times have you watched that wild touchdown pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to Chris Conley?
Star columnist Sam Mellinger had a fantastic breakdown of the play, and it’s packed with lots of information and insights.
Mahomes somehow turned what appeared to be a sack into a scoring play with a combination of quick feet, a strong arm and heads-up play by teammates.
Chiefs fans simply haven’t seen a play like that from their quarterback.
It even looks great when you see it as data visualization. Nick Shook, an NFL.com digital content producer and Around the NFL writer, shared this cool look at the play:
And if you want to watch the play for the 28th time, here it is, too:
