Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes made a point to see injured Jimmy Garoppolo after game

This was a cool moment after the Chiefs’ 38-27 win over the 49ers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a knee injury late in Sunday’s game and the team fears he has an ACL injury. Garoppolo required a cart to get from the 49ers locker room to the team bus.
The video below from Mercury News columnist Dieter Kurtenbach shows the scene in bowels of Arrowhead Stadium following the game.
A green cart carrying Garoppolo backs up and is prepared to head out of the stadium when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stops to greet Garoppolo. The two shake hands and Garoppolo is on his way out.
Here is the video:
