Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 38-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 23, 2018 04:05 PM

The Chiefs are now one of just two unbeaten teams in the AFC following a 38-27 win Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Miami is the other 3-0 team in the conference.

The Chiefs scored touchdowns on all five of their first-half possessions before hitting a speed bump in the second half and being held to a field goal.

San Francisco dropped to 1-2, but rallied late to make it a close game. However, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was knocked out of the contest after a big hit on the sideline.

Here are the highlights:

If you can’t see that video, click or tap here. If you just want to see the Kansas City touchdowns, including the ridiculous Patrick Mahomes throw, here they are:



