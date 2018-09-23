Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 38-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers

The Chiefs are now one of just two unbeaten teams in the AFC following a 38-27 win Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium.
Miami is the other 3-0 team in the conference.
The Chiefs scored touchdowns on all five of their first-half possessions before hitting a speed bump in the second half and being held to a field goal.
San Francisco dropped to 1-2, but rallied late to make it a close game. However, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was knocked out of the contest after a big hit on the sideline.
Here are the highlights:
If you can’t see that video, click or tap here. If you just want to see the Kansas City touchdowns, including the ridiculous Patrick Mahomes throw, here they are:
