For Pete's Sake

Did this Georgia player fumble before scoring touchdown against Mizzou?

By Pete Grathoff

September 22, 2018 01:58 PM

What a swing of emotion for Mizzou fans.

In the third quarter of the Missouri-Georgia football game Saturday in Columbia, the Tigers scored a touchdown to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 27-14.

But just 51 seconds later, Georgia’s Jake Fromm completed a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Holloman. That was a gut-punch. However, Mizzou had a glimmer of hope when it appeared that Holloman may have dropped the ball before crossing the goal line.

A Tigers defender picked the ball up and ran the other way for what would have been a touchdown. Suddenly there was joy.

Alas, the play was ruled a Georgia touchdown. The pendulum swung back to bad news for Mizzou.

Here is the play:

This is another look:

Some Mizzou fans were not happy and others wondered about the call, too:

Paul Maharry of UGASports.com tweeted: “I know UGA fans complained about the noon kickoff on ESPN. BUT, if this was the CBS game, they have pylon cams. The noon kick helped the Dawgs.”

