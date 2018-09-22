Royals’ Alex Gordon shows support for Cornhuskers ahead of their game at Michigan

The schedule worked out perfectly for Royals outfielder Alex Gordon.
The Royals’ four-game series in Detroit includes a night game* on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Gordon’s beloved Cornhuskers football team will be playing Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.
*Late afternoon in Kansas City
Gordon, who grew up in Nebraska and played for the Cornhuskers baseball team, plans to attend the Big Ten football game. He also was showing his support for the Huskers at Comerica Park.
After the Royals’ 4-3 win over the Tigers on Friday night, Gordon briefly donned a Nebraska cap for an interview on Fox Sports Kansas City. Gordon said he could hear “Go Big Red” chants from the stands during the Royals game
“There’s a lot of red out here and I brought my Husker hat out for BP (batting practice),” Gordon told FSKC’s Joel Goldberg. “It’s always a good following and it’s going to be a fun game tomorrow.”
Goldberg tried to get Gordon to say “Go Big Red,” but he declined.
“I’m going to the game tomorrow, so maybe I’ll do it tomorrow,” Gordon said.
Royals fans might be rooting for Michigan. Last week, Nebraska was stunned at home by Troy and that night Gordon had five RBIs in a win against the Twins.
Here is Gordon with the Nebraska cap and talking to Goldberg:
