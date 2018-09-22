Iowa State honors slain golfer before Cyclones football game

The Iowa State campus was shaken this week with the news that student and former golf champion Celia Barquin Arozamena had been found murdered Monday on a golf course in Ames, Iowa.
A vigil was held earlier this week on campus and Ames High School students wore yellow in honor of Arozamena at Friday’s football game.
On Saturday, the Cyclones football team paid tribute to Arozamena at its game against Akron at Jack Trice Stadium.
Coach Matt Campbell wore an Iowa State golf hat and a CBA patch of Arozamena’s initials:
Emily Barske of the Marshalltown Times-Republican noted that a few yellow balloons were released and a moment of silence was held while the band spelled CBA:
A tribute video was shown before the game:
The football team came out behind a Spanish flag in honor of Arozamena, who was a native of Puente San Miguel, Spain:
Iowa State fans wore yellow:
The video board showed Arozamena’s initials:
Arozamena, 22, was the 2018 Big 12 individual champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year. A police investigation led to Collin Daniel Richards, 22, being charged with first-degree murder.
