Take a look at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals prepare for Billy Joel concert

It’s been 39 years since REO Speedwagon played at Kauffman Stadium, the last time that a concert was held at the Royals’ home.
A lot has happened since then. There has been a name change (Royals Stadium to Kauffman Stadium), the Royals have won a pair of World Series championships (1985 and 2015) and the artificial turf is long gone.
On Friday night, Billy Joel will be playing at Kauffman Stadium, and the Royals have some guidelines/tips. These bullet items are from a news release:
**The parking lots at the Truman Sports Complex open at 1 p.m. Parking is $30 for cars, $45 for oversized vehicles and $60 for RVs and buses. Cash only.
**Gates at Kauffman Stadium open at 6 p.m. Billy Joel is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m.
**Ticket holders will be subject to metal detection and bag check, and fans won’t able to bring in bags or backpacks. Purses will be searched before entering The K.
**Because of the security measures, guests should arrive at least an one hour before the show begins.
**The Diamond Club lounge will be open to the public, but Craft and Draft will only be open to people with tickets.
**Field entrances will be inside Gate A past the Royals Hall of Fame, sections 111, 112, 113, 114 and 115 on 3rd base side, and 139, 140, 141, 142 and 143 on first-base side.
If you’re wondering what the stadium looks like, Royals head groundskeeper Trevor Vance has tweeted a few photos of the set up at The K:
Toby Cook, the Royals’ vice president of publicity, tweeted a closer look at the stage:
