A small fire reportedly broke out in Wrigley Field on Cubs’ day off

The Chicago Cubs had their first day off in September on Thursday, but there was still activity at Wrigley Field.
According to the Twitter account Chicagoland Scanner, which monitors the police and fire department scanners in Chicago, there was a “working fire” in the press box at Wrigley Field.
The Twitter account Chicago Fire Department Incidents also tweeted about a fire at Wrigley Field’s press box.
Both accounts tweeted the scanner activity at about 2:30 p.m.
This is what Chicagoland Scanner tweeted:
Later, Kevin Powell of WGN Radio in Chicago tweeted: “Cubs say it was a concession stand fire. Doesn’t sound like anything major. The press box is safe!”
Carrie Muskat of Cubs.com tweeted: “Fyi Fire at Wrigley press box is under control. I’m told it was minor and in the kitchen. All is well. #Cubs”
Chicago radio station 670 The Score reported that the fire started “in the upper deck on the right-field side of the press box. There was no damage to the press box, though the extent of damage to the concession stand was being evaluated.”
