Kurt Warner on Patrick Mahomes: ’He’s kind of like a backyard football player’

A bit of bad news, Chiefs fans: Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner doesn’t believe quarterback Patrick Mahomes will throw 80 touchdown passes this season.
Then again, I’m not sure anyone believes Mahomes will say this hot.
However, Warner has been impressed with what he’s seen from Mahomes, particularly his ability to simply get the job done.
Warner, the former Rams star, made his comments on the NFL Network, and he compared Mahomes to someone playing football in the backyard.
“He’s playing great football and it is fun to watch, he’s got great confidence, he’s surrounded by great playmakers,” Warner said. “(Coach) Andy Reid, I think, has done a great job of simplifying things and putting him in position to get some easy throws and some easy touchdowns. And then he’s making the hard plays as well.
“The thing that impresses me the most is not just his command of reading things and making throws, but he’s kind of like a backyard football player. If you watch the film, there’s just little things that he does that are rare, they’re unique. It’s like if you have a ball in your backyard and you’re playing with your buddies. It’s just crazy little things that he does to pick up first downs or to make big throws down the field and that’s been the thing that’s impressed me the most and I’ve enjoyed watching.”
Here is the clip:
Comments