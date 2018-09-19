Colorado mascot, Chip, accidentally shot himself in the groin with T-shirt gun

Years ago I had the opportunity to shoot a T-shirt cannon at an Iowa Cubs baseball game, and I recall that it was important to keep the device on my shoulder when shooting.
This is a lesson that the Colorado Buffaloes mascot, Chip, learned the hard way.
During the Buffaloes’ football game Saturday against New Hampshire, Chip had an unfortunate accident with the T-shirt gun.
Holding it low, something with terribly wrong and he shot himself in the groin.
Video surfaced of the misfire on Wednesday:
Twitter user Lindsay Joy shared video of Chip being taken off the field on a cart.
Everything apparently turned out fine for Chip, who tweeted this later in Saturday’s game:
