Screenshot of Linday Joy Twitter video.
For Pete's Sake

Colorado mascot, Chip, accidentally shot himself in the groin with T-shirt gun

By Pete Grathoff

September 19, 2018 03:44 PM

Years ago I had the opportunity to shoot a T-shirt cannon at an Iowa Cubs baseball game, and I recall that it was important to keep the device on my shoulder when shooting.

This is a lesson that the Colorado Buffaloes mascot, Chip, learned the hard way.

During the Buffaloes’ football game Saturday against New Hampshire, Chip had an unfortunate accident with the T-shirt gun.

Holding it low, something with terribly wrong and he shot himself in the groin.

Video surfaced of the misfire on Wednesday:

Twitter user Lindsay Joy shared video of Chip being taken off the field on a cart.

Everything apparently turned out fine for Chip, who tweeted this later in Saturday’s game:

