Ten stats that show how much better the Royals have played in September

The Royals enter Wednesday’s game at Pittsburgh with 99 losses, so they could hit the century mark in defeats for the 2018 season any day now.
When they do, it will be the fifth time in team history that the Royals have lost 100 or more games. The other years: 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2006.
While it’s certainly been a dreadful season, the Royals have shown played better since the calendar turned to September. They have a winning record this month (9-8), and are among the top 10 in baseball in these 10 statistics (I’ve included where the Royals rank on the season, so you can see the improvement):
42
Doubles, which is tied for the most in the major leagues (with the Blue Jays). For the season, the Royals are tied for 11th overall in baseball (265)
64
Extra-base hits, which is also tied for the most (with the Rockies), in the majors. For the season, the Royals rank 21st (431).
.434
Slugging percentage, which ranks fifth in the majors. For the season, the Royals rank 26th (.389).
83
Runs, which is tied for seventh with the Astros, although Houston has played one fewer game. For the season, the Royals rank 25th (590).
.324
On-base percentage, which is 10th in the majors. For the season, they rank 24th (.306).
.176
Isolated power, which is seventh in the major leagues. For the season, the Royals rank 27th (.144).
3.41
ERA of starting pitchers, which is eighth in the major leagues. For the season, they rank 25th (3.89).
1.8
Walks per nine innings for the starters, which is second in the majors. For the season, they rank 18th (3.13).
0.9
Home runs per nine innings allowed by starting pitching, which is 9th in the majors. For the season, they rank 21st (1.3).
9
Team victories, tied for 11th in the majors. The Royals are ranked 29th for the season (99).
Comments