Chiefs make another big leap in all of the national NFL power rankings

No one should be surprised to see the Chiefs make another leap in the NFL power rankings given the results of the first two weeks, right?
That’s exactly what happened as the Chiefs are raking no lower than fourth in these eight power rankings from sites around the nation.
Here is what people were saying about the Chiefs.
Elliot Harrison of NFL.com pushed the Chiefs up seven spots to No. 4, trailing only the Rams, Jaguars and Vikings. He wrote: “In a league brimming with overreaction, people are already talking up the Chiefs as Super Bowl participants (please disregard, for a moment, the fact that the defense gave up 37 points on Sunday). Patrick Mahomes threw six touchdowns in Pittsburgh ... OK, so perhaps some things are worth overreacting to, like a sophomore quarterback who has a stat line that looks like a line item from Tecmo Super Bowl.“
Frank Schaub of Yahoo Sports also had the Chiefs in the four slots, up from No. 7. The Rams, Vikings and Jaguars are ahead of KC. Schaub wrote: “Everything that has been said about Patrick Mahomes is well deserved, but let’s also give some credit to Andy Reid. The offensive coordinators change in Kansas City but the offense always looks fantastic.”
Mark Maske of the Washington Post placed the Chiefs at No. 3, a jump of six places. The Rams and Jaguars are ahead of KC (as is the case in every ranking that has the Chiefs third). Maske wrote of quarterback Patrick Mahomes: “10 TD passes and no interceptions in two games? That’s an all-time-great beginning, and now Mahomes must deal with expectations that are surpassing realistic levels.”
ESPN also had the Chiefs at No. 3, which is up from the sixth spot last week. Joey Koontz wrote: “Patrick Mahomes became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to throw six touchdown passes in a game (he turned 23 on Monday), and his 10 touchdowns this season are the most through a team’s first two games of a season in league history.”
USA Today kicked the Chiefs up six spots to, you guessed it, No. 3. It wrote: “Patrick Mahomes is your MVP at two-week mark after stunning pair of wins against quality opponents.”
SB Nation’s Rebecca Toback moved the Chiefs from seventh to third. She wrote: “The Chiefs have had some hot starts in recent seasons; they were 5-0 to start last season and 7-2 to start 2016. Once again, they’re off to a great start, thanks in large part to Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown 10 touchdown passes in the last two weeks and is perfectly using the Chiefs’ offensive weapons.”
Paul Kasbian of Bleacher Report has the Chiefs ranked third. He wrote: “(T)he Kansas City Chiefs have scored 80 points en route to beating a team with a winning 2017 record (the Los Angeles Chargers) and the 2017 AFC North champion (the Pittsburgh Steelers).”
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News also put the Chiefs at No. 3, up five slots from a week ago. He wrote: “The defense has been atrocious for two weeks, but when the Chiefs are playing efficient with a big-play offense like they are with Patrick Mahomes, it doesn’t matter as much. “
