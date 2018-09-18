The Bears borrowed this scoring play on Monday from Chiefs’ playbook

The Bears opened the scoring in Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to tight end Trey Burton.
Chicago faked the sweep and Burton found the space to get to the end zone after taking the shovel pass from Trubisky.
If you’re a Chiefs fan, that play should have been recognizable. The Chiefs used it last season against the Philadelphia Eagles when Alex Smith connected on a scoring pass to tight end Travis Kelce in the second week of the season.
The Chiefs were farther from the end zone, but Kelce made a flying leap from the 5-yard line to get the score.
ESPN noted the similarities:
