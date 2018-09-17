One Minute Preview: San Francisco 49ers

When the lights went out during a game between the Island Empire 66ers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the teams kept themselves busy by playing each other in a game of tic-tac-toe. With no paper around, the teams used a baseball to play instead.
A massive brawl between a referee and players broke out during an AAU basketball game between R.A.W. Athletics and the Houston Raptors on Sunday, July 9. The Emerson Police Department has launched an investigation into the brawl.
