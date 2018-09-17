Five things to know about Chiefs’ next opponent: San Francisco 49ers

A prediction: Arrowhead Stadium is going to be loud on Sunday. Really loud.
The unbeaten Chiefs will make their 2018 home debut Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, and it will be the first home start of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career. Kickoff is at noon and the game is on WDAF (Ch. 4).
Having knocked off the preseason AFC West favorite Chargers and long-time nemesis Pittsburgh, both on the road, the Chiefs are likely to be fired up for the game, too.
In fact, Mahomes tweeted after Sunday’s win over the Steelers: “We are just getting started..! We are coming home #ChiefsKindom”
I’m providing a quick overview of the next Chiefs’ opponent early in each week, and here are five things to know about the 49ers, 1-1.
Jimmy G
The 49ers were a preseason darling thanks to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s strong finish to the 2017 season after being traded from New England to San Francisco. The Niners won their last five games and many expected they’d make the postseason behind Garoppolo.
But in the 49ers’ opener, Garoppolo threw three interceptions in a loss at Minnesota. On Sunday, San Francisco beat the Lions 30-27 but Garoppolo dodged a bullet. Nursing that three-point lead late in the game, the Lions’ Tracy Walker intercepted a pass that was returned to the San Francisco 7. Garoppolo was bailed out by a defensive holding call on the other side of the field.
Garoppolo has completed 33 of 59 passes for 467 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
Meet Matt Breida
San Francisco running back Matt Breida rushed for 138 yards against the Lions and broke off a 66-yard touchdown scamper that was the 49ers’ longest TD run in four seasons. A big block aided Breida:
Breida, who is in his second season after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern, has 22 rushing attempts this season for 184 yards. Former Washington running back Alfred Morris has 86 yards rushing in 26 attempts.
Red Zone troubles
The 49ers made five trips to the red zone against the Lions but had to settle for a field goal three times. Garoppolo was sacked three times on those three drives that ended in field goals.
Against the Vikings in the opener, San Francisco got to the red zone four times. Here is what happened:
1. Morris fumbled at the 1-yard line
2. Settled for a 33-yard field goal
3. Scored a touchdown
4. Had to kick a 22-yard field goal.
So that’s nine trips to the red zone and just three touchdowns scored this season for the Niners.
Richard Sherman
The 49ers signed cornerback Richard Sherman this summer. He was a four-time Pro Bowler, a first-team All-Pro three times and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks before coming to San Francisco.
Sherman made two tackles Sunday against the Lions and recovered a fumble in the 49ers’ season opener at Minnesota.
Heading into Monday night’s game, the 49ers rank 23rd in pass defense (278 yards per game) and are tied for the fourth-most touchdown passes allowed. Two of the top three are teams the Chiefs have played: Pittsburgh at No. 1 and the Chargers are tied for second with the Bills.
A new receiver?
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Cleveland Browns are expected to trade wide receiver Josh Gordon and hope to send him to a team in the NFC.
Gordon can’t dictate where the Browns will trade him, but he would like to go to Dallas or San Francisco, Schefter reported.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that 49ers general manager John Lynch has contacted the Browns about Gordon.
