Chiefs fans relish team’s first victory in Pittsburgh in more than 30 years

Call it a curse or bad luck or whatever you want, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have had the Chiefs’ number.
Pittsburgh had won six of the last seven meetings heading into Sunday’s game, and the Chiefs had not won in Pittsburgh since 1986. Heinz Field opened in 2001, so that means the Chiefs had never won in the stadium.
Until Sunday.
The Chiefs wiped away those bad memories with a 42-37 win over the Steelers on Sunday.
Many, many Chiefs fans took to Twitter to express their joy. Here is a sample of what they were saying (and there were a number of tweets I couldn’t use because of cursing):
Comments