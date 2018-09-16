Most NFL pundits don’t like Chiefs’ chances to beat the Steelers

Maybe it’s because of the Steelers’ past success against the Chiefs. Or you could chalk it up to Pittsburgh’s 24-8 regular-season record at Heinz Field since 2014.
Whatever the case, the Chiefs enter Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh as a decided underdog among national experts.
Of the 40 NFL pundits I found who made picks for this week’s games, just 14 believed the Chiefs would prevail at Heinz Field.
Here is the breakdown:
Six of ESPN’s 10 NFL experts went with the Steelers over the Chiefs. Matt Bowen, Mike Golic, Molly Qerim and Louis Riddick took the Chiefs.
Eight people at CBS Sports predicted winners of the NFL’s Week 2 games, and six had the Steelers beating the Chiefs. John Breech and Jared Dubin were the only two to go with the Chiefs. Pete Prisco predicted a lopsided win for Pittsburgh, writing: “The Chiefs are playing consecutive road games, and this is against a team playing its home opener. The Kansas City defense won’t be able to stop the Steelers on offense. Blowout.”
A majority of the writers at Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback have confidence in the Chiefs. Four of the seven went with Kansas City to beat the Steelers. Mitch Goldich, Jonathan Jones, Mark Mravic and Jenny Ventas chose KC.
Of SB Nation’s six experts, four picked the Steelers. Steven White and Geoff Schwartz picked the Chiefs.
Seven of Pro Football Focus’ eight writers predicted a Pittsburgh victory.
The Sporting News’ David Steele forecast a 33-23 Chiefs victory. He wrote in part: “The Steelers better hope for more than a rainstorm to slow down the Chiefs this week.”
