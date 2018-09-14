NFL.com writer sees Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill as a NFL MVP candidate

Tyreek Hill posted some crazy numbers Sunday.
In the Chiefs’ 38-28 win over the Chargers, Hill had seven catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns, including a 58-yarder. He also returned two punts for 95 yards. Of course, 91 came on the first return of the game and resulted in a touchdown.
This huge game didn’t convince NFL.com writer Chris Wesseling that Hill is a candidate to win NFL MVP honors. No, he thought that before the season.
In fact, Wesseling believes it’s one reason why the Chiefs traded quarterback Alex Smith to Washington. Wesseling wrote about this in his story on the top 10 receiving corps in the NFL (spoiler alert: the Chiefs are No. 1).
“It was time to take the training wheels off of 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes, sure. But it was also because Reid understood that the real MVP candidate was Tyreek Hill, who might have been the best player in the NFL in Week 1,” Wesseling wrote about the move away from Smith. “Like the early-career version of former Panthers star Steve Smith, Hill is not just the league’s most dangerous kick-return ace but an All Pro-caliber receiver, as well. With the imaginative Chiefs coaching staff dialing up trick plays, he’s also a threat out of the backfield with constant pre-snap motion designed to deceive defenses. Robbed of AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors (which went to teammate Mahomes), Hill dominated the Chargers to the extent that we rarely see.”
MVP candidate? No wide receiver has ever won the Associated Press’ NFL MVP award, but former 49ers receiver Jerry Rice was the Pro Football Writers Association’s MVP in 1987. Rice also won the award from the Sporting News in 1987 and 1990.
It’s early, but what do you think? Could Hill be considered for the NFL MVP? Vote in the poll and leave your comment below:
Comments