Salvador Perez hits 25th home run of the season in Royals’ win against Twins

The Royals' Salvador Perez hits his 25th home run of the season in a 6-4 win against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday September 13, 2018.
By
Up Next
The Royals' Salvador Perez hits his 25th home run of the season in a 6-4 win against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday September 13, 2018.
By
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

This time, Salvador Perez was victim of a postgame splash. This one was stickier.

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 14, 2018 08:46 AM

In addition to the change in their record, a good indication of the Royals’ recent success has been the uptick in the number of Salvy Splashes.

The Royals have won eight of their last nine home games and 10 of their last 15 games overall, so there have been more postgame celebrations.

Because catcher Salvador Perez had a two-run homer and added a double in Thursday’s 6-4 win over the Twins at Kauffman Stadium, he was interviewed on Fox Sports Kansas City after the game.

Perez had a feeling that he’d be a target of a postgame splash and deftly avoided outfielder Jorge Bonifacio’s attempt with a bucket of water. “Nobody knows how to do it,” Perez exclaimed.

But Bonifacio was not deterred. He returned with Gatorade and drenched Perez.

The Gatorade splash is much stickier than water, so perhaps Perez would have been better off letting Bonifacio get him the first time.

  Comments  