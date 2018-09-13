KU lands on list of top 10 best college basketball uniforms

The Kansas basketball team finished third in this ranking, but is has nothing to do with games.
Sports Illustrated asked its writers and editors to rank their 10 favorite college basketball uniforms based on the most current look.
North Carolina was first, followed by UCLA and KU. Apparently it wasn’t a close vote for No. 1.
The Sports Illustrated story said of North Carolina: “The Tar Heels cruised to the top spot in this ranking as the SI staff’s clear favorite” and they “are a staple of the sport.”
As for KU, the staff wrote: “The Jayhawks largely stuck with their traditional white home and blue away uniforms ... last season, but they did break out some alternates for specific occasions. The look that puts ‘Jayhawks’ in cursive and also features an outline of the mascot logo on the shorts is particularly strong.”
Wichita State was on the list of teams that also received votes and apparently just missed the cut.
A few surprises: Duke didn’t crack the top five, Loyola-Chicago made the list and Kentucky wasn’t close to being in the top 10.
You can read more on what Sports Illustrated said about the Jayhawks and see the whole list here.
Comments