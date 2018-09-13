Ryan O’Hearn made kid’s day by playing catch before Wednesday’s Royals game

A simple gesture can make such an impact on a kid.
For instance, a boy at Wednesday night’s Royals game is sure to remember the day he played catch with a Major League Baseball player for quite some time.
It happened before the Royals took on the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Twitter user Brett Emison shared the video of his son* tossing the ball with Royals first baseman Ryan O’Hearn.
*The boy is wearing an Alex Gordon jersey. He’ll probably want an O’Hearn jersey soon
Emison wrote: “@Rohearn11 huge thank you for making my boy’s night - he can’t stop talking about playing catch!! #ClassAct”
