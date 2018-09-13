Kansas City Royals’ Ryan O’Hearn is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a double by Jorge Bonifacio in the fourth inning during Tuesday’s baseball against the Chicago White Sox game on September 11, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
For Pete's Sake

Ryan O’Hearn made kid’s day by playing catch before Wednesday’s Royals game

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 13, 2018 10:45 AM

A simple gesture can make such an impact on a kid.

For instance, a boy at Wednesday night’s Royals game is sure to remember the day he played catch with a Major League Baseball player for quite some time.

It happened before the Royals took on the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Twitter user Brett Emison shared the video of his son* tossing the ball with Royals first baseman Ryan O’Hearn.

*The boy is wearing an Alex Gordon jersey. He’ll probably want an O’Hearn jersey soon

Emison wrote: “@Rohearn11 huge thank you for making my boy’s night - he can’t stop talking about playing catch!! #ClassAct”

