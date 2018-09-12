Salvy Splash lands on reporter Erica Weston after Royals win

After the Kansas City Royals won Tuesday's September 11, 2018 baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Fox Sports Midwest reporter Erica Weston ended up on the target of Salvador Perez's Salvy Splash at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals’ Salvador Perez welcomes new Fox Sports KC reporter with a Salvy Splash

By Pete Grathoff And John Sleezer

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

jsleezer@kcstar.com

September 12, 2018

As a kid, Royals catcher Salvador Perez was probably a terror for substitute teachers.

The basis for this opinion: his Salvy Splashes this week have targeted Fox Sports Kansas City’s Erica Weston, who is filling in for Joel Goldberg while he’s on the Royals’ trip to the Middle East.

On Monday, Weston and Royals outfielder Brian Goodwin both got caught. But on Tuesday, Weston was interviewing Whit Merrifield, who kept dry when Perez drenched Weston.

As you can see in the short video above by The Star’s John Sleezer, Weston was soaked as Perez made sure to welcome her to the team.

It’s been an interesting few days for Weston, who is usually with Fox Sports Midwest. In addition to the Salvy Splashes, she deftly avoided a foul ball during Sunday’s game against the Twins — while on the air.

