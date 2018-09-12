Le’Veon Bell, now off Steelers’ depth chart ahead of Chiefs game, seen at nightclub

It’s looking increasingly likely that holdout Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell won’t be playing Sunday when the Chiefs visit Pittsburgh.
Bell is not on the Steelers’ depth chart, which is a change from last week. Ahead of Pittsburgh’s season opener against Cleveland, Bell was listed as the starter, the Pittsburgh Tribune reported.
Pittsburgh now shows the starter as James Conner, who rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns in place of Bell. Conner also had five catches for 57 yards. Rookie Jaylen Samuels is the backup to Conner and Stevan Ridley is third on the depth chart.
“We’re preparing to play this week with the guys that are here and working — James being central to that,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin per the Tribune. “I will not withhold information from you guys. If and when any of that changes, I’ll let you know. If it does not, my answer will remain the same.”
In July, the Steelers put the franchise tag on Bell, who would have made $14.5 million this season, and he held out all of training camp and the preseason in search of a better contract.
“I’m playing for strictly my value to the team,” Bell told ESPN earlier this summer. “That’s what I’m asking. I don’t think I should settle for anything less than what I’m valued at.”
In four career regular-season games against the Chiefs, Bell has rushed for 507 yards (126.8 per game) and caught 13 passes. He also had 170 yards in 30 carries during an AFC Divisional playoff game in 2017.
Is Bell concerned about missing time with the Steelers? Perhaps, but hours before being dropped from the depth chart, Bell was seen at a Miami nightclub, according to TMZ Sports. The sports gossip site Terez Owen had this video:
